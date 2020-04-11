Killeen-area residents can look for possible weather alerts from the National Weather Service, today and into the overnight hours.
Severe thunderstorms may hit the area, but the best chance will be in the overnight hours, according to NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby. He said they may hit the Central Texas region around 3 a.m. and continue through pre-dawn hours.
The largest threat with the potentially severe storms is hail and damaging winds. The hail could be quarter- to golf ball-sized. Wind gusts could possibly reach higher than 60 mph.
Huckaby said isolated tornadoes are also possible, but the threat is low.
Estimated rainfall amounts for the storms are around 0.5 inches in the Lampasas area and around 1 inch closer to Interstate 35, Huckaby said.
The storms are expected to be followed by a cold front, which should diminish rain chances and also provide chilly morning temperatures.
"Up until that point, we'll have to be weather-aware," Huckaby said.
Low temperatures for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights could dip into the lower-40s or upper-30s, according to the forecast on the NWS website.
Wind gusts Sunday could reach 40 mph, the forecast shows.
Projected high and low temperatures through Thursday are:
- Today: High 74, Low 64 - 60 to 90% chance of severe thunderstorms
- Sunday: High 79, Low 42 - 60% chance of showers and breezy
- Monday: High 57, Low 37 - Sunny and mostly clear
- Tuesday: High 61, Low 40 - Mostly sunny early, mostly cloudy late
- Wednesday: High 64, Low 45 - Partly sunny
- Thursday: High 73, Low 54 - Mostly sunny and partly cloudy
