Severe thunderstorms with chances of hail and tornadoes are in the forecast Tuesday.
Killeen-Fort Hood area residents should stay alert to the weather particularly Tuesday afternoon as evening thunderstorms roll in, National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Monday.
“There’s the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes, as well,” Huckaby said. “So, just keep abreast of the weather tomorrow (Tuesday), any of the storms that do occur could be severe even into the evening and overnight hours.”
The storm system will be followed by a drop in humidity and temperatures that should last the remainder of the week, he said.
“It’ll really dry things out ending the rain chances Wednesday,” he said. “It’ll be cooler come Thursday and Friday morning, we’ll be down in the 50s, so you’ll definitely notice that but we’ll still be fairly warm during the day.”
The high temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to hover around the high 80s, he said.
What welcome rain may fall during these upcoming April showers, Huckaby said it will likely have little effect on the widespread seven-month drought affecting Bell County.
As of Monday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Bell County is under four different stages of drought ranging from abnormally dry in the southeast portion of the county to extreme drought in the west.
“It (rain totals) really does vary a lot across the region,” he said, adding that the area’s rain totals are “quite low” for the year.
Bell County has had between 5 and 2.5 inches of rain so far this year, he said, which is roughly 5 to 7.5 inches less than the area’s normal rain totals.
“Unfortunately it looks like this spring is going to be drier than normal overall,” he said. “Since the drought is now seven months in the making, it’s going to take some time to dig out of it.”
More than 95% of the state of Texas is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
