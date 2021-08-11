COPPERAS COVE — What has been a dream for 20 years for Edson “Flex” Florexil is now a reality. He opened his Haitian restaurant Unique Taste on Saturday in Copperas Cove.
On Wednesday, Florexil and his business partner Nagusta Marshall, celebrated their membership in the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau with an official ribbon cutting, attended by more than a dozen members of the community.
“We’re just hoping we can give Copperas Cove a taste of what we have,” said Florexil, who is from Haiti.
Florexil, 44, has lived in the U.S. for about 25 years, eight of which have been in Copperas Cove, and he has had the dream of opening a Haitian restaurant since 2001.
Serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in Florida, he met Marshall — who also serves in the Army Reserve — and he found that they had a mutual dream.
“She wanted it, and I wanted it,” Florexil said.
Florexil characterized Haitian flavor as a “unique taste” — a blend of flavors inspired from African countries, France, Spain and current Haitian culture.
At Unique Taste, patrons can expect dishes that feature turkey, chicken and fish along with rice and beans. Some of the signature dishes, according to Florexil, are a vegetable stew, a turkey stew and sos pwa, a bean sauce.
Unique Taste is primarily a take-out restaurant, but seating is available for up to 16 inside the dining room of the restaurant, 1310 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
