The Harker Heights City Council will welcome Sam Halabi as its newest member Tuesday.
Halabi, who defeated Stacey L. Wilson in a June 5 runoff election, will assume the Place 5 seat currently held by Jody Nicholas, who is stepping down from the council after two consecutive terms.
At 3 p.m., council representatives will canvass the votes from the 5 runoff. After the announcement of the results of the canvassed votes, Halabi will take the oath of office.
In the runoff, Halabi received 598 votes, or 54.7% of the votes cast to Wilson’s 495, or 45.3%, according to unofficial figures from the city. Of the 1,094 ballots cast, 819 were registered during six days of early voting.
The runoff was needed because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the May 1 election, which featured four candidates. In the May 1 election, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34%. Wilson got 474 votes or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas finished out of the runoff. Harris received 360 votes or 26% and Dubininkas received 48 votes or 4%.
Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed, owning and operating several businesses.
He will serve a three-year term ending in May of 2024.
Tuesday’s council meeting also will include a farewell to Nicholas and recognition of her service.
The workshop will take place at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, in the Kitty Young Council Chambers.
