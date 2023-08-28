The westbound lane of Hall Ave in Killeen will be closed Tuesday to Wednesday from 24th Street to 22nd Street in order to repair sewer services in the area, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Delays are expected and drivers are asked to obey all commands from traffic control devices.
