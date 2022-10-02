For those who don’t know, Halloween is, Monday, Oct. 31.
Why state the obvious? Because unlike last year, when the City of Killeen tried to reschedule Halloween to Oct. 30, or the year prior, when COVID-19 kept most families at home, city officials are recognizing and encouraging children to trick or treat on Oct. 31 this year.
The city published a news release on Sept. 1 with some recommendations for this year’s celebration.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating can be done from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Children should always be accompanied by an adult and officials still encourage families to take the proper precautions for a safe and fun Halloween to limit the spread of any virus.
Households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-Treaters should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or car for a treat.
All candy should be inspected by an adult before children enjoy it.
Children’s costumes should not impair vision, hearing or movement and should be flame resistant and should be bright or reflective.
The City does not provide recommendations on ages of trick-or-treat participants.
There is a curfew for anyone 17 years of age or younger and it is outlined in the City’s Code of Ordinances:
This applies to anyone 17 years old or younger, unless they are accompanied by an adult; or involved with employment, religious or school activities, etc. Curfew hours are Monday through Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
On Saturday (Friday night) and Sunday (Saturday night), the curfew times are 12:01 a.m. – 6 a.m. the following day.
Regarding the latest COVID-19 recommendations quarantining is not necessary; however, the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed some precautions:
Make sure everyone is up to date on vaccines
Those who are sick should stay at home.
Most costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks.
Those who have been exposed should wear a high-quality mask for ten days and test again on day five.
For those that test positive, isolate for at least five days and wear a high-quality mask for ten days
Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying.
Watch for listings in The Herald about upcoming Halloween happenings and Fall festivals in the weeks ahead.
