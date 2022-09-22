Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful announced this week the 2022 Halloween House Decorating Contest.
Eligible entries are residential displays within Copperas Cove city limits and decorated tastefully in the spirit of Halloween, according to organizers.
Nominations will be accepted by submitting an entry online, beginning Oct. 1. Entries will be accepted no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20. To enter the contest, residents may simply follow the link at forms.gle/XeBuKU7tjZRszgZU7.
One daytime and one evening photo, and a 15-second video, should be submitted with the entry.
Online voting will be open from Oct. 22 – Oct. 24.
This year there are three categories: Boo-tiful (family friendly), Scariest and People’s Choice. The top three winners in Boo-tiful and Scariest will be awarded a certificate, recognition through local media and social media sources and receive a sign for their yard. People’s Choice award is for the residential display that receives the most online votes.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or by calling 254-547-4221 x6704.
