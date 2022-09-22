Halloween contest winner

This photo shows the first place winner from last year's Halloween decorating contest hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

 Courtesy Photo

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful announced this week the 2022 Halloween House Decorating Contest.

Eligible entries are residential displays within Copperas Cove city limits and decorated tastefully in the spirit of Halloween, according to organizers.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.