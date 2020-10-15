While cities in the Killeen-Fort Hood area have given their blessing on designated trick-or-treat hours this Halloween, some local families are looking at alternatives to the traditional night of getting candy house to house.
At least that is the case for Killeen resident Selina Guerrero who said her 5-year-old, Sammie, would not be getting all dressed up in costume this year.
Guerrero, a retired military spouse, told the Herald her family will attend certain festivities related to the harvest-pumpkin-fall season, but going door to door asking for sweet treats is no longer a part of the plan.
Multiple families are apparently not as confident about celebrating during these uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t plan to trick or treat,” said Jessica Tainatongo, a mother of two daughters in pre-kindergarten. “As much as I would love to have the kids out to do something normal, it is not normal times unfortunately. I was thinking of decorating the house with Halloween stuff or the backyard and let the girls dress up.”
Tainatongo said her family still plans to have Halloween candy and attend a pumpkin patch.
Other families have drawn up alternative ways to trick or treat, while staying safe.
Andrea Calloway, an active-duty soldier stationed on Fort Hood, said her daughter Gigi, 8, came up with a clever idea to decorate the inside of their home, to include each bedroom.
She said each room represents a pit stop for candy picking.
Calloway, a mother of three, said they plan to invite a small group of friends who can enjoy the spirit and activities.
The fast-approaching holidays are already proving to be different for Serena and Kasib Taylor.
“Since our daughter was born, we have always celebrated the beauty of her life,” said Serena Taylor, as the couple’s daughter’s birthday is just a few days before Halloween. “We typically throw a Halloween-fall festival costume party every year to honor our daughter Rhea and get in the Halloween spirit. However, this year may reign different for us. We are not certain, as of to date, what the plans will be. For the actual Halloween day, we will still move forward with normal functions under one condition. We will only deem it safe and necessary if schools and businesses remain open at full operations with safety measures in place.”
The Taylors are among many who want to take precautions.
“We will still hand out candy if businesses still decide to run normally. This is sort of our direction indicator,” Serena Taylor said. “In our family we hold ourselves to the standard of celebrating every holiday and ensuring our children get the full experience we may or may have not gotten to growing up. These are the memories that will last with them their entire lives, and we are hopeful that they can too pass it down into their own family traditions. Halloween has not been the largest of holidays we’ve celebrated but it is included in our traditions we have set as a family. Today, we have yet to purchase costumes or decorate in advance, as we have done in the previous years. Yes, fall decorations are up, but if and when time permits, we will decorate for Halloween.”
Trick-or-treat hours
Are cities have designated the following times for trick-or-treating on Oct. 31:
- Killeen: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fort Hood: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Harker Heights: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove: 6 to 8 p.m.
Households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating, according to a news release from Killeen city officials. Trick-or-treaters should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or a car for a treat.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for virus spread. Anyone choosing to participate should observe the following precautions:
Trick-or-treaters
Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick
Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)
Keep at least 6 feet socially distanced at all times
Remain outdoors
Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying
Participating houses or venues
Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick
Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters
Keep at least 6 feet of distance from trick-or-treaters
Keep all activities outdoors
Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them
Consider contactless delivery by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab
