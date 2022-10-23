Spooky, scary, and sweet… these local Halloween events are sure to be a treat for the whole family. Information on trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, costumes contests, fall carnivals, haunted houses, and more from the Killeen-Fort Hood area are here in one spot.
Citywide Trick-or-Treating
The City of Killeen’s recommended door-to-door trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Official trick-or-treating hours for Harker Heights will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants wishing to hand out candy should remember to turn a front porch light on. Door-to-door trick-or-treaters should practice basic safety measures.
The City of Copperas Cove does not regulate door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating, but does recommend that residents choose to participate from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving in residential neighborhoods where children may be present. Contact Kevin Keller, public relations director, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 x6243 for questions or concerns.
Local Trunk-or-Treating
- The Texas A&M University–Central Texas Student Government and the Office of Student Affairs will host the 2022 Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. This event is free and open to the public. Those that would like to be a participant and decorate a trunk can register at https://tamuct.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/559344. The best trunk decorations and costume can earn a $100 prize. Visit www.tamuct.edu for more information.
- Hill Country Nursing and Rehabilitation will host its Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Hill Country parking lot, 810 Industrial Ave., Copperas Cove. This event is free and open to the community.
- TITLE Boxing Club Killeen, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host its Trunk or Treat and Haunted Maze from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28, and the maze only from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. This event is open to the public.
- The Killeen Police Department’s third annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at KPD Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd., Killeen.
- We Play and More, 544 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, will host its Trunk or Treat and Pop-Up Shop from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be free food while supplies last, vendors, candy, face painting, and more at this free event.
- Downtown Belton’s Candy Trail will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Over 40 participating businesses in the Downtown Belton area plan to hand out over 100,000 pieces of candy. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
- The Pershing Park Express Shoppette, 5488 Hoover Hill Road on Fort Hood, will host its Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. There will also be a costume contest and pumpkin decorating at this free event.
- Familia Ink Tattoo Co., 913 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, is hosting “The BOOth Walk” trick-or-treating event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Free food and candy will be available at this event.
- The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department’s Trunk or Treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at 7041 Sparta Road, Belton.
- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host its Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. All families are welcome at this free event. There will be candy, free swag, resource information, and more available.
- Texas Tumblers Gymnastics, 323 Indian Trail in Harker Heights, is hosting its Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 featuring free candy, best trunk contest, and more. The open gym and costume party will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. and entry is $15.
- The Lampasas VFW Post #8539, 481 N. Highway 183, will host its Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will also be a Halloween party, music, and games.
- Express ER Harker Heights, 980 Knight’s Way, will host its annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. This family-friendly event is free.
- The Grace Lutheran Church and School of Killeen Trunk or Treat will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church parking lot, 1007 Bacon Ranch Road. This event is held to give children a safe alternative to trick or treating and allow attendees to collect candy from the trunks of cars. There will also be games, prizes, food and family fun.
Pumpkin Patches, Festivals, Haunted Houses, and More
- The Beltonian Theatre will host its annual Haunted House at 219 E. Central Ave., Belton. The Horrifying Adult Haunted House will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25- 27 and 30- 31, and 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28- 29. The Kid-Friendly Haunted House will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Cost is $10 for the adult haunted house and $7 for the kid-friendly version.
- Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting a Pet Costume Contest on its Facebook page. Participants can post a picture of their pet at https://bit.ly/3CRdcQo until Oct. 27 for a chance to win a prize.
- The Copperas Cove Junior High School will present its Nightmare Hill Haunted House from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 per student. An additional $5 parking fee will be required Oct. 29. Proceeds will benefit the CCJHS Theatre Arts Department.
- The Nolanville Halloween Festival and Night Market will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. There will be a costume contest, vendors, live music, food trucks, and more.
- The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host a series of Halloween-themed laser light shows. The lineup will start at 7 p.m. with “Laser Halloween,” “Halloween Spooktacular” at 8 p.m., “Fright Light” at 9 p.m., and “Halloscream” at 10 p.m. Oct. 28. The laser light shows “Fright Light” and “Laser Halloween” will run at 7 and 8 p.m., and followed by a screening of the 2018 movie, “Halloween,” at 9 p.m. Oct. 29.
- Mt. View Baptist Church, 1400 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, is hosting its Fall Festival from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The free event will have bounce houses, hay rides, games, food, face painting, and more.
- The Central Texas Gellyball Zombie Hunt is from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Admission is $15 per person and includes a shooting booth and haunted house. Petting zoo admission is an additional cost.
- The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, is hosting HalloWINE at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be a live DJ, dancing, costume contest, fire-breathing demonstrations, and more. General admission is $55 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3TAapS4 to purchase in advance.
- The City of Killeen’s Fall Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. This free event will feature a haunted mansion, candy, bounce houses, games, ax throwing, hayrides, and more.
- Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting Haunted Heights from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. There will be family-fun activities, food, vendors, trick-or-treating, and more at this free community event. “A Play on Swords Pirate Show” will also be at 10 and 11 a.m.
- American Legion Post 573, 225 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, will host its Kids Halloween Party from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. This event is free and open to the public. There will be candy, a costume contest, scavenger hunt, games, and more.
- The Killeen Public Library Main Branch, 205 E. Church Ave., will host its Spooky Skelebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be spooky stories, a robot obstacle course, games, crafts, and more. This event is free for kids 8 and under and kids must be accompanied by an adult.
- The 2022 Fall-O-Ween Festival will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be trick-or-treating, food trucks, a pop-up market, kids’ zone, costume contest, and more. Parking is $5 per car.
- The Tablerock Fright Trail will be open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at TablerockAmphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. During this time, the half-mile walking trail is transformed into a live action panorama of spooky stories and literary characters. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Go to https://centraltexastickets.com to purchase tickets in advance.
- Fire Base Brewing Company’s Halloween Trivia Night and Party will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at 8 S. First St., Temple. The event is free and costumes are encouraged.
- The First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch will from Oct. 14- 31 at 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen. The patch is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Entry is free. There will also be hayrides, food, activities, and more available.
- The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
- The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
- The New Life Apostolic Church’s Pumpkin Patch is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day but Sunday through Oct 31. There will also be a festival on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be hayrides, ice cream, fall activities, bounce houses, and more available. Call 254-383-6780 for more information.
- The Texas Pumpkin Fest is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 30 at 8760 Farm-to-Market 2243, Leander. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for admission information and a full list of family-fun attractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.