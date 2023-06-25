COPPERAS COVE — Members of the Copperas Cove Repeater Association amateur radio club gathered on a warm Saturday afternoon at the Ogletree Gap pavilion to join a national training exercise to test emergency communications systems in communities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Beginning at 1 p.m., tens of thousands of amateur radio (also known as ham radio) operators went live at temporary Emergency Operations Centers far and wide during the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day event to test their equipment and practice radio skills that could come in handy during emergency or disaster situations when other communication systems fail.
Gary D. Young, Copperas Cove fire chief and emergency management coordinator, was among a group of about a dozen members of the local amateur radio association to set up radios, laptops, antennas, generators, solar panels and other equipment for the 24-hour exercise scheduled to continue through 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Our plan is to run for as much of it as we can, so we’ll be here all night,” Young said. “We’re setting up a radio system in an austere environment where we don’t have any (other) communications, and the intent is to try to sustain our operation for 24 hours, if we possibly can. We will talk to as many people as we can over the next 24 hours. We’ll do voice, Morse code, and computer.
“If we can sustain it, we get a certain amount of points and we get ranked with everybody in the nation who is participating.”
Ham radio operators have set up temporary stations during Field Day since 1933 to showcase the science and skill involved in amateur radio. Such networks are offered as a free public service during disasters when normal communications are interrupted.
Cove resident Budd Johnson, emergency coordinator for Coryell County, has been a ham radio operator since 1966. He has not been involved in a major disaster in this area, but he helps distribute information during severe weather conditions, and he was part of the recovery effort in Florida when Hurricane Charley struck there in 2004.
“I always say this is a hobby that is the ultimate contact sport,” Johnson said. “It’s mostly for helping the local communities when disasters happen.”
Bruce Coons, an Army veteran from Copperas Cove, specializes in antenna installation for amateur radio systems. He has been a radio operator for 62 years and says he enjoys being a part of something that helps people in times of need.
“I’ve been in it ever since I was a little kid,” Coons said. “My dad was a radio man in World War II. He taught me Morse code so long ago, I don’t remember learning it. It’s always been there. I took my first radio test in 1961 and got my license. I went to college and became an electrical engineer, and after I graduated, I thought I was going in the Army for two years — ROTC — and somehow I stayed working for the Army for 40 years.”
