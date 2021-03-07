Handgun resolution set for Killeen council vote

Following several related citizens comments made at last week’s Killeen City Council workshop, the council is set to vote on a resolution which will decide if residents can carry handguns into city meetings.
At it’s Tuesday meeting the council consider a memorandum/resolution repealing resolutions 16-075 and 16-076 and directing staff to post notice to prohibit the open or concealed carrying of handguns at city open meetings. A vote is expected on the proposed repeal of both resolutions.
At its February 22 workshop meeting, the council made a motion of direction for the city manager to prepare a resolution repealing those resolutions from 2016, according to a city staff report.
State law does allow cities to prohibit “the open or concealed carrying of a handgun in the room or rooms where a meeting of governmental entity is held if the meeting is an open meeting subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act and the entity provides notice.”
The council will also discuss creating and appointing members to the city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), confirming the annual evaluation and pay increase for the Presiding Municipal Court Judge, and other items.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
