Handwritten on ‘scroll’ paper, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the Killeen Police Department and City of Killeen.

At a time when the Killeen city government and its police department already are defendants in a high-profile federal civil rights lawsuit over a no-knock death in 2019, a plaintiff identified in court documents as “Honorable Queen Jeuudah Kay, Sovereign Nation: Of The Tribe of Judah: The Lion King Stock, Redeemed Nation of Yahweh” filed a federal civil rights lawsuit regarding the capital murder case against Marvin Louis Guy.

One Nov. 2, Kay filed a 16-page “Advisory to the Court” — much of it handwritten on a scroll background reminiscent of an ancient Biblical text — with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco.

