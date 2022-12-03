At a time when the Killeen city government and its police department already are defendants in a high-profile federal civil rights lawsuit over a no-knock death in 2019, a plaintiff identified in court documents as “Honorable Queen Jeuudah Kay, Sovereign Nation: Of The Tribe of Judah: The Lion King Stock, Redeemed Nation of Yahweh” filed a federal civil rights lawsuit regarding the capital murder case against Marvin Louis Guy.
One Nov. 2, Kay filed a 16-page “Advisory to the Court” — much of it handwritten on a scroll background reminiscent of an ancient Biblical text — with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco.
“Yahweh will never leave nor forsake Marvin Guy, king and saint,” the writer pens, in uppercase script.
Guy, 58, is accused of fatally shooting Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, a Killeen police detective and SWAT team commander, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s Killeen residence on May 9, 2014. The case and long-awaited trial has attracted nationwide attention.
City’s Response
Just two days after Kay’s “Advisory,” Killeen city officials, through a Waco-based law firm, filed a sternly-worded motion to dismiss the lawsuit, referring to it as “fanciful and insubstantial.”
“This case is brought by one or perhaps two groups claiming to be sovereign nations,” according to the 13-page motion filed with the federal court on Nov. 4. “The pleadings are filled with references to bible passages and assertions that the treatment of Marvin Guy is due to various alleged inequities built into the American legal system, including its use of the English language, and that the continued incarceration of Guy serves some sexual satisfaction of the local officials involved. Plaintiffs allege that the justice system is the enemy of the Kingdom of Heaven, that the state court judge involved in Guy’s case is ‘after Satan’s own heart’ heading a ‘Satanic attack’ against Guy, that the City has been dedicated to serving Satan since 1882, and that others involved are Caldeans, Sodomites, Baalamites (groups from the Old Testament associated with opposing the chosen or other wrongdoing) and violent sexual predators of wild beasts.”
Further questions to the city about the lawsuit were not answered by publication time.
In addition to the city and the Killeen Police Department, the plaintiff also identifies Judge John Gauntt — who presides over Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court, where Guy’s case is set to be heard by a jury in May — and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Belton as defendants.
Included in court filings is the envelope that Kay sent to the U.S. District Court in Waco to file the lawsuit. The return address is in Houston, with “Queen Jeuudah Kay” as the sender.
The identity of the plaintiff is a page one-argument on the City of Killeen’s motion to dismiss: “It is not clear what Plaintiff or Plaintiffs, the ‘Sovereign Nation: Of the Tribe of Judah: The Lion King Stock’ and the ‘Redeemed Sovereign Nation’ is or are or purport to be. There does not appear to be any recognized sovereignty that exists under these names, any organization or entity that operates under these names, any entity that is organized or on file with the Texas Secretary of State, or that would otherwise have the capacity to act as a plaintiff in this case.”
So far, the court has not set any hearings on the case, although it has been assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek T. Gilliland.
