CSI Aviation

The 10-year lease on the new CSI hangar at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is expected to generate more than $1.6 million in revenue for the city's aviation fund.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The 10-year lease CSI Aviation officials signed to use a new corporate hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will generate more than $161,000 in annual revenue for the city.

“The total monthly rent is $13,429.17 per month,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in an email. “Annual revenue from rent is $161,150.04. (The) lease calls for an annual CPI increase capped at 3%.”

