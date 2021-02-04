Those in the Fort Hood community have a number of opportunities for fun this weekend, including Hood Howdy, the Samuel Adams Brewhouse Super Bowl Party, and BOSS’s Movie and Axe Throwing Trip. There are also family-friendly events, live music, markets, and more happening off-post in the surrounding areas that are all worth checking out.
Local Events
The annual Hood Howdy event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St. and Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This free event includes an educational fair, prize giveaways, and an information fair for those new to the area.
Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5 at various businesses in Temple’s downtown area. There will be late-night shopping, art, vendors, food and drink specials, and live music available. Go to https://www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information.
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program is hosting its monthly Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6. Any unaccompanied or single soldier is eligible for this free event. To sign up, call BOSS at 254-287-6116or stop by in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave. and 20th St., Fort Hood.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is hosting a Senior Blanket and Socks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. Seniors can drive to the center to receive a free blanket and socks during this time.
The Super Bowl Watch Party will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, Building 5782, 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all and a $10 food voucher will be offered to the first 50 guests. Call 254-532-5073 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more each week. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Lavell Crawford at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 5-6, and again at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Tickets range from $25 to $45 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Every Wednesday in February at 3:30 p.m. is a special matinee show with $5 admission for all ages. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The City of Harker Heights is offering a free Valentine’s Family Dance in a Bag for families to pick up before Feb. 14. Call 254-953-5493 to reserve a bag while supplies last. Post photos of your family-friendly dance moves to social media using the hashtag, #HHLoves2Dance.
The fifth annual Mommy/Daddy and Me Sweetheart Tea Party will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Guests will enjoy three flights of tea servings, finger foods, sweet treats, and live entertainment. They will alsolearn about different countries and social etiquette during the event. Availability is limited to the first 100 guests and tickets are $10 per person. All proceeds will benefit Operation Stand Down Central Texas to assist homeless veterans. Go to https://bit.ly/3afZojS for tickets and more information.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Special Needs Painting Night for special needs kids and their families to enjoy at home. Participants must be between 4 and 20 years old. Registration is free and open until Feb. 12 and can be completed by calling 254-501-6390 or by going to www.killeentexas.gov/177/Recreation-Services. Packet pick up, which includes painting supplies and goodies, will take place between Feb. 15- 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free, recurring event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas offers free online math tutoring for kids in grades 1-5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Go to https://tamuct.libwizard.com/f/Tutoring-Spring2021 to register. Contact littlewarriors@tamuct.edu for more information.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple, is hosting a Sensory Play event for children 2 to 6 years old and will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $5 per session. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3m9C0tx. Call 254-298-5690 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Feb. 5-11 will be “Remember the Titans” at 7 p.m. and “The Marksman” at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is also a Virtual Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Social Coffee Bar, 3300 S. Fort Hood St., Suite A, Killeen, is hosting free live music by Garrett Askins from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 6. There is also a weekly Open Mic Comedy Night from 8 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Porchlight Poets with Clint Janisch and Preston Timmons from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 5. The Jon Young Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 6.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Soul Wagon from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5, Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 6, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 7.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. There will be free live music by Smokin’ Maxxat 6 p.m. Feb. 5 and Duane Mark at 6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 5 and Mountainbranch Trio at 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Temple Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. There will be vendors, small business, food, and more available.
The Valentine Vendor Market will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. A variety of gifts, desserts, custom orders and more will be available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. In lieu of Family Day this month, the museum is offering free children’s admission all day Feb. 6. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.