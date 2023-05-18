Out & About.jpg

A rabbit waves from the window of a truck pulling the city of Copperas Cove float during the Rabbit Fest parade in downtown Copperas Cove in 2022.

This weekend brings the return of some beloved annual events including Rodeo Killeen and Copperas Cove’s Rabbit Fest. But there are also plenty of other events taking place in the Central Texas area to round out your weekend plans.

May 18

254-501-7557 | bsodic@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.