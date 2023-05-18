This weekend brings the return of some beloved annual events including Rodeo Killeen and Copperas Cove’s Rabbit Fest. But there are also plenty of other events taking place in the Central Texas area to round out your weekend plans.
May 18
The 76th annual Rodeo Killeen will be held from May 18-20 at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Go to https://rodeokilleen.orgor https://bit.ly/3WeGrG2 for a full schedule of events and ticket information.
Copperas Cove’s 43rd annual Rabbit Fest will be May 18-21 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be food, vendors, carnival rides, a parade, live entertainment and much more. Admission is $5 for walk-ins, $10 for cars, or a weekend pass for $25. Carnival wristbands are an additional fee for $25-$30. Go to https://copperascove.com/rabbit-fest/ for a full schedule of events.
May 19
Apache Arts and Crafts, 2337 761st Tank Battalion Ave.& 62nd St. on Fort Cavazos, will host a Laser Engraving Class from 5 to 6 p.m. for $10 per person. There will also be a Wood Shop Class at noon May 20 for $10 per person. Call 254-532-2596 for more information.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch Amanda Kate Ferris & Chuck Wimer at noon. This event is free. Randall King and Hayden Baker will also perform at 6 p.m. May 20. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight May 19. Cover is $10. The Debonaires will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 20. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by The Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. May 19, Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. May 20, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. May 21.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Automatic Weekend at 7 p.m. May 19, and Lilly Milford at 10 a.m. and Kill the Noise at 7 p.m. May 20.
May 20
The Heaven and Hell Two-Person Golf Scramble will be at 9 a.m. at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Cavazos. Cost is $60 per person and includes mulligans, lunch and prizes. On-site check in will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 to sign up in advance.
The Cen-Tex Crime Stoppers Donut Dash 5K and 10K Race will be at 8 a.m. at the Gatesville City Pool, 300 S. Eighth St. Cost is $35 per runner. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Gatesville/CrimeStoppersDonutDash to register.
The Strongest Man and Woman Competition will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an on-site registration and weigh in at 7 a.m. and a mandatory skills workshop and safety briefing at 8 a.m. at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Pecan Pavilion. Judged events will include a log press, sandbag toss, deadlift and more. Pre-registration cost is $20 and same-day registration is $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/42LUg0S for more information and to register in advance.
Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will distribute free nutritional food from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last at Hettie Halstead Elementary School, 910 N. Main St., Copperas Cove.
The Community Walk in Support of Women Veterans will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Killeen Community Center Softball Fields, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature vendors, raffle, fundraiser for Words Unite Bookstore, and more in celebration of women veterans. Go to https://bit.ly/3WdvwMJ for more information and to reserve a spot in advance.
The Casey Memorial Library, 3202 72nd St. and 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Cavazos, will host the Story Walk and Rock Painting event from 1 to 3 p.m. This outdoor event is free and open to all ages. Call 254-287-4921 for more information.
Urban Power Connections will host the “BecomingaYouthPreneur” Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rancier Middle School, 3301 Hilliard Ave., Killeen. Youth ages 5 to 18 years old will learn how to start their own businesses at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3OmGlKp to register in advance.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 and Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The American Legion Riders Post 573 will host its Armed Forces Day Rally from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 573, 225 Cox Drive, Harker Heights. There will be live music, door prizes, a raffle, silent and live auctions, and food available. Donations are welcome.
The American Legion Post 223, 208 S. Park St., Killeen will host free live music by The Backroads Band at 7 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson at 2 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Free Ransom at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Upcoming Events
The Central Texas Exposition will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, from May 25 to June 2 and June 28 to July 9.
Fort Cavazos USO will host its Coffee Connections event for military spouses from 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 25 at the Fort Cavazos Center, 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave. This event is free. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/3BDmZJx.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be from June 13 to July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander Cultural Fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be Indonesian and Polynesian dance performances, crafts, and learning about cultures for this event that is free and open to all ages. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
