The weather is finally starting to cool down in Central Texas, but the number of events that are planned for the coming week are still heating up. Sign up for a skills workshop, run a 5K, check out a job fair, catch one of the last pool swims of the season, see a live show and much more.
Sept. 15
The Fort Cavazos Howdy Y’all Information and Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Cavazos. There will be on- and off-post resources and businesses, information on family and MWR programs, a job fair, and more at this event which is free and open to all.
Patton Pool and Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5774 24th St. at Fort Cavazos, will host Adult Swim and Karaoke Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and is open to those 18 and up.
The American Legion Post 573225 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, will host the Santa’s Workshop Fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be door prizes, food, and music. Admission requires a donation or unwrapped toy at the door.
Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of “Finding Nemo Jr.” Sept. 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets range from $12 to $22. Go to www.showpass.com/nemo to purchase tickets and see show times.
The eighth annual Beauty from the Inside Out Pampering Experience will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mililani Woods, 1100 Old Nolanville Road, Nolanville. There will be beauty vendors, wellness stations and experiences, shopping, food, prizes, and more. Cost is $50 per person or $80 for two people. Go to https://tinyurl.com/28ecr348 to register in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Borderline from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15. Cover is $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 16. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Kevin Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15, Adam and The Crowdaddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by the Jake Waylon Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Denny Cullinan and Jason Curb at 8 p.m. Sept. 16, and Not Past 11 at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will host the Gallup or Trot 5K Race at 8 a.m. at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $50 per person and registration can be completed by going to https://runsignup.com/galloportrot.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will host Terra Day, an environmental program for ages 6 to 18 years old, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Attendees will learn how to put old, recyclable items to use and plant trees, make birdhouses, and seed balls with egg cartons.
Downtown Gatesville will host the 37th annual Cruzin’ Cruzers Car Show on the Square from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spurfest at the Coryell Museum and Historical Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association State Convention and Contest in the Gatesville City Auditorium from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to all. There will be food, vendors, fun, music, and more at these events.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its “Sun, Moon, and Stars: Engaging Preschoolers and Early Elementary Aged Children with STEAM Activities” event from 9 a.m. to noon. Reserve a spot by calling 254-953-5491. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Resiliency Fun Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 2337 761st Tank Battalion Ave. and 62nd St., Fort Cavazos. There will be information tables, arts and crafts, kid’s activities, workshops, and more. This event is free and open to all DoD ID cardholders.
Killeen Animal Services will host an Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway. Adoptable dogs and cats will be on-site during this event.
The Lampasas County Museum will host its Western Night on Western Street Dance at 6 p.m. 303 S. Western Ave., Lampasas. There will be live music by the Gary P. Nunn and Junior Myers Band. This event is BYOB and food concessions will be available for purchase. General admission is $25 and VIP is $100 per person. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yr5xurur to purchase in advance.
Sept. 17
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Luke Daniel as part of the Music and Mimosas Series from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sept. 18
USO Military Virtual Programming will host a live discussion on Zoom with actor Bryan Cranston at 2 p.m. This virtual event is free and open to all service members and dependents. Go to www.usomvp.org/BryanCranston to register.
Sept. 21
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its Free Monthly Seminar, “Migrating Monarchs,”from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the migration patterns of the monarchs as they fly to their summer breeding grounds in southwestern Mexico and how to protect the monarch butterfly habitat in North America. Class is limited to 50 people. Register by emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Cen-TexMilitary Officers Association of America will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament/Scramble at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Stone Tree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Cost is $125 for individuals and $500 per team and will include a hamburger lunch with a chance to win prizes. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a ROTC at their university of choice. For questions, call or email Ret. Col. Dewitt Mayfield at 254-423-4660 ordewittmayfield@aol.com. Go to www.centexmoaa.org to register online.
Registration for the Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is open now until Sept. 22 by going to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Interested participants will register the location of their sale to be included on a map for shoppers. The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 throughout Harker Heights city limits.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Ability Hiking from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This event is for special needs youth ages 5 to 22. Registration is open until Sept. 18. Go to https://tinyurl.com/59ndhvhx to register and find more information.
The Bell County Genealogical Society will host a hands-on workshop, “Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Did Not Tell You About Getting the Most from Your DNA Results,” at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28 in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., Temple. Patti Huff Smith, vice president of the Dallas Genealogical Society, will be the featured presenter. Registration is $35 per person and includes presenter handouts, a continental breakfast, and a boxed Schlotzsky’s lunch. Go to https://tinyurl.com/49f4tfzv to find a registration form or email gloriaharris51@aol.com for more information. Forms must be postmarked by Oct. 19.
The City of Killeen Night Market will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 to Nov. 3 in Historic Downtown Killeen, 305 N. Fourth St. There will be local artisans, food trucks, music, and more available.
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Poker Night at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and Happy Hour Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through September from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Belton Artisans Market occurs every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank parking lot, 313 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will host its next special exhibit, “XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness,” starting Sept. 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
