If you’re brave enough to take a dip in an unheated pool in January, the Copperas Cove Polar Bear Plunge happening this weekend is a perfect place to do it, but 5K Virtual Run coinciding with the plunge event is also a good option if you’re not interested in a cold-water experience. Taste some chili at Camp Caylor’s Chili Cookoff, or browse some handcrafted goods at the Sami Show or one of the recurring farmers markets in the area. Details on these and more events in the listing.
Local Events
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting a Composting Class from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan 23 at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St. This free class is limited to 20 people and requires pre-registration by going to https://bit.ly/3o6ds4k.
A Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be clothing, handcrafted items, gifts, jewelry, home décor, pottery, and more available from vendors. Admission is $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The Camp Caylor Chili Cookoff will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23, with set up for contestants beginning at 9 a.m., at 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be cash prizes for a variety of chili categories, live music by Ryan Wright, a cornhole tournament, and more. Price to compete is $20 per team and admission is $5 to be a taster. Go to https://campcaylor.simpletix.com to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fort Hood Operation: Deploy Your Dress event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28. This event will allow those with a valid military ID to try on and receive one free formal dress and accessory. Participants should sign up at https://bit.ly/38n7mrT to reserve an appointment slot. The boutique is next to the Clear Creek Commissary, 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Call 913-680-9787 for more information.
The Copperas Cove Polar Bear Plunge will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis St. The event is free and open to everyone ages 10 and up. Spots are limited and can be reserved by going to https://bit.ly/38Ig6Je. The 5K Virtual Run to the Polar Bear Plunge can be completed any time between Jan. 23- 31. Although participants will choose when to complete the run, they will run the same course route and submit their run times. Registration is $15 per person but does not include a shirt or award. Go to https://bit.ly/3hYKHp2 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian A.G. White at 9 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23. Tickets range from $10 to $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting a watch party for UFC 257, McGregor vs. Poirier, at 9 p.m. Jan. 23. Cover is $10.
The Coffee Connections: Into the New Year event will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Fort Hood USO, Building 121, 761st Tank Battalion Ave. This free event is for military spouses to connect with one another. Space is limited so there will not be accommodations for children available. Go to https://bit.ly/2LThhNd to reserve a spot.
The Community Task Force for Bell County is hosting a virtual meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Go to https://bit.ly/2YdQazj to register for the free event and for more information.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its inaugural Disc Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road. Registration is open until Jan. 25 and cost is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Go to https://bit.ly/3muffk5 to register and for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple, is hosting a Sensory Play event for children 2 to 6 years old and will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $5 per session. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3m9C0tx. Call 254-298-5690 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 21- 28 will be “The Emperor’s New Groove” at 7 p.m. and “Wonder Woman 1984” at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the weekon its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is also a Virtual Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and The No Chance Band from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Holt from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 24.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
