Frozen pipes

Below freezing temperatures caused water lines to break and other problems last weekend.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Mother Nature dealt an unkind blow to a lot of the nation at Christmas this year, sending residents in Bell County into a deep freeze for about 48 hours.

Cities like Cove, Killeen and Heights reported multiple issues with freezing water and busted pipes after a cold front last Thursday caused temperatures to plummet. By Friday, temperatures were about 17 degrees with a wind chill near zero.

