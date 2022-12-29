Mother Nature dealt an unkind blow to a lot of the nation at Christmas this year, sending residents in Bell County into a deep freeze for about 48 hours.
Cities like Cove, Killeen and Heights reported multiple issues with freezing water and busted pipes after a cold front last Thursday caused temperatures to plummet. By Friday, temperatures were about 17 degrees with a wind chill near zero.
Jeff Reynolds, executive director of Public Works in Killeen, confirmed that between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, water was shut off to 161 customers who experienced busted pipes due to freezing.
“Water crews also repaired five main breaks,” Reynolds said. “These five main breaks were not caused by the freezing temperatures; they are typical for this time of year with the weather going from hot to cold.”
According to Reynolds, customers serviced from where the main breaks took place, continued to have (running) water.
There were two boil-water notices issued last week by the City of Killeen, but Reynolds said they were not the result of weather-related circumstances.
“The water throughout the main lines do(es) not freeze as it keeps a continuous flow,” Reynolds said.
In Harker Heights, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark checked with his staff and discovered that there were about 25 residents who called in about frozen pipes.
“We did have few residents call in about having no water within the house and we were told they did not let the interior faucets drip in the bathrooms and kitchens,” Bark said via email.
“Within the City facilities, the Parks and Recreation Department experienced some busted water lines in the outdoor bathrooms and they have been busy repairing those this week,” Bark said.
“The Parks Department in Copperas Cove reported some minor damages in two of the parks for burst pipes,” said Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller.
“The Water Distribution Department had approximately 50 call outs throughout the freeze event for emergency water shutoffs to support private residences with burst pipes,” Keller said. “And, the Street Department was called out in support of a malfunctioning traffic light at North Main Street and Avenue B.”
Keller said repairs have since been made and the light is once again fully functional.
