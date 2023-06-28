Rodeo.JPG

The Rodeo Killeen Committee presents Jordyn Desjardins with a scholarship to assist her as she enters the Veterinary Medicine program at Tarleton State University in the Fall. From left are, Committee Secretary Brenda Gonyea, Co-chair Mike Adamson, Desjardins and Co-chair Brett Gordon.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The Rodeo Killeen Committee named Jordyn Desjardins as this year’s scholarship winner for her hard work, dedication to animals and commitment to her community.

Desjardins plans to attend Tarleton State University in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine. She would like to become a large-animal veterinarian.

