The Rodeo Killeen Committee named Jordyn Desjardins as this year’s scholarship winner for her hard work, dedication to animals and commitment to her community.
Desjardins plans to attend Tarleton State University in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine. She would like to become a large-animal veterinarian.
“Many thanks to the Committee for helping me to achieve my education goals,” Desjardins said Wednesday. Committee co-chairmen Mike Adamson and Brett Gordon, along with secretary Brenda Gonyea, presented Desjardins with a check for $1,000 at the rodeo grounds Wednesday.
“This young lady works very hard, no matter the task,” Gonyea said.
Desjardins has been active in youth livestock shows throughout the Killeen area for many years. She was in FFA, exhibiting all types of animals and winning several ribbons to add to her collection.
“We are glad to be able to invest in our youth,” Gordon said. “The Committee is pleased to be able to come alongside the youth and families who are committed to Western culture.”
Adamson was quick to mention that none of the accomplishments or scholarships would be possible without the huge list of sponsors that support the Committee.
Each year, Rodeo Killeen partners with state and local entities to support the diverse population and economy of Killeen.
“Without the City of Killeen, the sponsors and our own committee members who are passionate and volunteer their time and talents, we would not be able to do so many things, like offer scholarships to great students like Jordyn,” Adamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.