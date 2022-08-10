The City of Harker Heights is celebrating National Farmers Market Week by hosting a celebration on Aug. 13, according to a news release by Harker Heights officials.
The farmers market will be in front of City Hall on 305 Miller’s Crossing Saturday between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free activities for the whole family. According to the release, these activities include games from the Pop-up Recreation Trailer, free popsicles, and shopping with local vendors.
