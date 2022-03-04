The Harker Heights Chick-fil-A has expanded its drive-thru to three lanes during peak dining hours From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. everyday in response to an increase in traffic, the company announced on social media Thursday.
The announcement came the same day the Killeen Chick-fil-A location closed for a renovation project.
An employee said the Harker Heights location has received an uptick in customers since the Killeen location closed at 2 p.m. Thursday for what will be a 13-week renovation project. The Killeen location is expected to open back up in early June.
Parking for dine-in in Harker Heights will be limited during these times, but employees will be available to help customers enter and exit the restaurant safely according to the Facebook post.
