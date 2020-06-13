The city of Harker Heights 2019 water quality report showed that the city’s drinking water met or exceeded all federal guidelines for drinking water.
City officials on Friday said the report showed no violations.
Heights water customers will be mailed a copy of the report, which can also be seen at http://www.harkerheights.gov/images/PDF/2019WaterQualityReport.pdf.
The report will be delivered to Harker Heights residents where a single meter serves multiple residents the week of June 22, according to a news release from the city.
Copies will also be available at city hall, the activity center, the recreation center and the chamber of commerce.
For more information, call the Harker Heights Public Works Department at city hall at 254-953-5649.
The city of Killeen also had no quality violations in its water report for 2019.
Killeen’s report is being delivered with June water bills and can be viewed at KilleenTexas.gov/Water.
