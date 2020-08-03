Harker Heights has a new assistant city manager.
The city announced on Monday the promotion of Public Relations Director Jerry Bark to the position of assistant city manager.
“Jerry stepped into the role of Interim Assistant City Manager at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said in a news release. “He has a passion for service and has served with distinction in this new capacity and it is fitting that we remove the ‘interim’ tag. Jerry has had a storied career in our organization and I am excited to see the new chapters he will write as our Assistant City Manager.”
Bark has served as the city’s public relations director for two years. Most recently, he held the title of interim assistant city manager to provide “leadership continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.
Bark served for 23 years as the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation director prior to being named public relations director,
Bark has a bachelors degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor, over 30 years of municipal government experience and is part of the International City Managers Association and Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation.
Bark’s position as assistant city manager is effective Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.