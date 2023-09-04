The City of Harker Heights announces its bi-annual Community Garage Sale day, scheduled for Oct. 7.
The Harker Heights Community Garage Sale became so popular, the city changed from having an annual event to holding the sale twice a year.
It’s a great time for Heights residents to get rid of a few things to free up some room and pocket some cash for their treasures.
For buyers, Heights officials are hoping they circle the date and bring their friends to shop the community.
Registrations must have a Harker Heights address to be listed on the map.
The map will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Online copies will be available on the website, while print out copies will be available for free pick up at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
It is against City of Harker Heights ordinance to post garage sale signs on utility poles or street signs. Signs must be removed as soon as the sale has ended.
No merchandise to be sold shall have been acquired solely for the purpose of resale.
