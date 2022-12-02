The Business Network International local chapter held its monthly meeting Thursday morning at Plucker’s in Killeen, where it presented The Yellow Rose of Texas award to Shellie Campos, owner of Pink Tulips Cakery in Harker Heights.

The local chapter recognized Campos with the prestigious award by surprising her as a part of the meeting. Her sister Stephanie Young nominated her.

