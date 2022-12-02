The Business Network International local chapter held its monthly meeting Thursday morning at Plucker’s in Killeen, where it presented The Yellow Rose of Texas award to Shellie Campos, owner of Pink Tulips Cakery in Harker Heights.
The local chapter recognized Campos with the prestigious award by surprising her as a part of the meeting. Her sister Stephanie Young nominated her.
“I was very surprised that I was nominated and was presented the award. I just want to give back to the community,” Campos said.
The Yellow Rose of Texas is an honorary commission conferred by the state governor to Texas women for exceptional community service such as: volunteering, charitable contributions, achievements related to the preservation of the history of Texas, or achievements toward improving the present and building the future.
“It’s a great honor.” Campos said when asked what this award means to her. “It honors my family, too, who have been wonderful support. It shows how important women are. Spreading goodness goes a long ways.”
Campos is a very busy woman in the community. Aside from her thriving bakery business, she works as the human resources director at the Military Child Education Coalition in Harker Heights. She said her career at MCEC allows her to take on the responsibilities of her business, while giving back to the community.
Her volunteering spans for many years and to many organizations including: Out of the darkness, a suicide awareness prevention walk around the Texas State Capitol; Mighty Dog Walk, a fundraiser to help veterans with service dogs; and Operation Turkey, which provides Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Donating 30 pies from her bakery to those events are a few examples of her recent community service.
Cookies for Cops and their firefighter friends, in which she provides cookies for police and firefighters, is another way she has shown support.
She attributes her passion for first responders to a long line of family history in law enforcement. Her father served as a military police officer in the Army for 26 years. Additionally, her brother-in-law and son-in-law work in law enforcement. She recently donated 3,300 cookies to local first responders.
Pink Tulips is a baking business that Campos operates out of her home, started seven years ago.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Campos said about starting her bakery. She was inspired to start baking by her late mother Cindy Saiki, who she said was great role model, cook and baker.
She said her baking business is a great way to spend time with family because everyone lends a helping hand.
Her dad hand delivers most of the orders the bakery receives. Her husband along with her son — who is blind — does most of the cookie packaging.
When asked what the response for business has been like, “It’s been great.” she said “It’s amazing to see how far the journey has brought us from when I first started. My mother would be thrilled,”
