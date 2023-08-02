HARKER HEIGHTS — A robber got away with more $2,000 in cash at a local business this week.
Police reported the armed robbery at a business on East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard Tuesday.
HARKER HEIGHTS — A robber got away with more $2,000 in cash at a local business this week.
Police reported the armed robbery at a business on East Veteran's Memorial Boulevard Tuesday.
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a man pulled a gun on an employee exiting a business in the 100 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to the call and discovered that the man made off with $2,500 in cash. According to police Wednesday, the suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police did not describe the suspect nor disclose the name of the business.
