National Night Out — the annual event that brings together the police and community with block parties — has been canceled in Harker Heights due to concerns about the coronavirus, police announced Wednesday.
The annual event had been scheduled for Oct. 6.
“This was not a decision that was made lightly, as we understand that connecting with neighbors and community in these uncertain times is more important than ever.” Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a news release.
“These proactive preventative measures are a way to keep our officers, staff, and citizens of the community safe. The Harker Heights Police Department remains committed in taking preemptive actions to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement that promotes a unified community,” the news release said.
Copperas Cove officials have also canceled National Night Out in that city this year.
