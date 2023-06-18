Juneteenth 2023 was celebrated in style at the Harker Heights Events Center on Sunday with vendors, entertainment and lots of fun for all ages.
Visitors to the Center were glad of the air conditioning Sunday as they came to visit friends, see great musical and dance revues and celebrate the holiday.
This year marks the seventh year the center hosted Juneteenth activities.
There were vendors who displayed crafts, jewelry, beauty items, home improvement, clothing, gifts and food. A bounce house was set up as well as games and craft tables covered with materials to paint, decorate, craft and create.
The stage was alive with entertainment from singers and rappers, dance teams and a party atmosphere for more than 1,000 who came to celebrate their heritage and a bonus, Father’s Day.
“My family enjoys this celebration every year,” Misha Coleman said. “We bring grandma and the kids and just come for the afternoon.”
Once again this year, a panoramic historical display with images and back stories of many soldiers and supporters was set up.
There were vignettes and photographs of the men and women who sacrificed for the underground railroad and who served in the Confederacy during the Civil War as Buffalo Soldiers.
The afternoon’s Master and Mistress of Ceremonies were South Philly Reef and Ms. Piggy and they introduced a spectactular line up of entertainment including Songha Bamboo Roots, rapper Jamel Cullum, the Unity Line Dancers, Dazzling Diva’s Dance Group, gospel singer Tammara Champion, Daniel Smith Fashion Showcase featuring the Miss Juneteenth Pageant winners, singer Michelle Marie, poet Joseph Powell, singer and comedian Nova Brooks, the Sparkelettes, Boujee Girl Fashion, poet Shanta, rapper Kitty Roe, Rising Star Elite Dance group, singer Michelle Daunso and the Dazzling Divas, the Empire Dance Team and rapper Shacklin.
Being Father’s Day, tickets were given in advance to every dad who entered the Center. A drawing was held every 30 minutes for a huge assortment of unique gift items including athletic wear, charcoal grills and grooming items. All gifts were donated by sponsors of the celebration.
There was plenty of food to fill up on with stuffed turkey legs, chicken, ribs, dirty rice and lots of other summer savories.
“I want my own turkey leg,” four-year-old Jackson Tolivar said. “I can eat it all by myself.”
This historical holiday is now a federal holiday and families everywhere, regardless of race or ethnicity, can celebrate what history has taught and help bring awareness to all.
