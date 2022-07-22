HARKER HEIGHTS — It’s official. Harker Heights is now a “Music Friendly City,” and it now has a certificate to prove it.
Chip Adams of the State Music Office presented Mayor Spencer Smith and Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence with the city’s official music friendly designation Friday evening.
With the presentation at Carl Levin Park, Harker Heights became the 35th city in the state to earn the designation, Adams explained Friday.
Salado is the only other Bell County city to have the designation.
In April, Adams visited with community members at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce to lay out the steps needed for the city to receive the designation.
“You know, when I come into these workshops, I can tell pretty quickly if I think a town’s really going to latch on and run with the program,” Adams said Friday. “And I knew the moment I was here when that workshop started, just the conversations we had during that workshop — the ideas that were just getting bounced around — and that was just off the cuff.
You know, when you see that spark, I think you know that really interesting things can happen. So I’m excited to watch and be an active participant, honestly, in the growth of the industry here.”
Participation in the Texas Music Office’s “Music Friendly Community” program provides Harker Heights with a network for fostering music industry development and shows industry professionals who we are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
One gentleman who was particularly excited to see the city receive its designation was local musician Richard Hegens Jr., director of SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC.
Hegens attended Adams’ workshop in April.
“Now we can bring what’s been needed here for so long, and that’s music and music programs, workshops (and) schools,” Hegens said Friday. “We can create a studio here so once again, you have everything in the house.”
Hegens said during the workshop and reiterated Friday that his ultimate goal is to see a music school created in Harker Heights to give children and adults an outlet.
“It is needed here, one, because music is one universal language, and number two, you have children here that are musically talented but have no place to let it go and be creative with it,” Hegens said. “The children, they need something to do in music. They do music as their means of expression. They may not have the word for it, but their music speaks louder than words.”
During the official presentation, Councilman Michael Blomquist, Mayor Spencer Smith, state Rep. Brad Buckley, state Rep. Hugh Shine, Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson and Adams gave remarks.
Pence also led the unveiling of a steel Gibson guitar sculpture constructed by welding students at Central Texas College in Killeen. The approximately 10-foot tall guitar came emblazoned with the city’s logo and a shoulder strap that says “Harker Heights.”
Pence also presented a $1,000 check to Tap Tap Art Studio in appreciation for its creation of the mural that now brightens the ampitheater at Carl Levin Park.
Accordingly, the city celebrated with live music during Friday’s celebration.
