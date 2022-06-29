Food, Wine, and Brew Fest

Timothy Fleming hands Marci Detweiler, of Killeen, some food Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, during the Food, Wine, and Brew Fest in Harker Heights. Fleming and his wife, Andrea, run the food truck Check Point Germany and offer traditional German foods like schnitzel, bratwursts and pomme frites (French fries).

 Sergio Flores | Herald

Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce announced that the chamber is now accepting vendor applications for the 13th Annual Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival on Sept. 10.

Vendors interested in applying can go to http://www.hhfoodandwine.com/vendors-registration.html and fill out the registration form.

According to the website, vendors must be approved by the Height chamber and must provide live demos, samples, or items for sale. Once the chamber approves of an application, vendors will receive the official notification and invoice.

“We are holding the event on Sept. 10, 2022, between of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park,” the website said. “This is a terrific opportunity for you to showcase your business. The festival brings foodies, wine, and craft beer followers from across the state who want to taste your best products.”

