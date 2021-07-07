Pro-bag throwers can demonstrate their skill at the first “Braggin and Baggin Cornhole Tournament” in Harker Heights next weekend.
The tournament, which organizers want to hold annually, is slated for July 17 at Harker Heights High School, 1001 Knights Way, according to the Class of 21’ Vision XXI Leadership class who is hosting the event, which is open to the public.
The entry fee is $80 per team, and 50 teams max can compete, according to the groups Facebook page.
Anyone interested in registering a team can sign up and create a profile at Scoreholio.com
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and it’s game on at 11.
There will also be an off-site raffle and prizes.
