1. Yes. It’s a common-sense bill that should be implemented. Pass it without changes.

2. Yes. The bill should pass, but some of its stipulations should be modified or dropped.

3. No. Unless significant changes are made, it doesn’t deserve lawmakers’ support.

4. No. The original bill is dangerous. Democrats should walk out again to block it.

5. Unsure. It’s had to say without knowing what final form the bill would take.

Vote

View Results