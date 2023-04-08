HARKER HEIGHTS — With the sound of an alarm, thousands of children made a mad dash, eyes focused on eggs with goodies inside, at the Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday.
Vintage Church hosted its annual Eggstravaganza and laid out a whopping 100,000 eggs, all stuffed with candy or a sucker.
“They go all out for it,” said Joshua Callison, a Fort Hood soldier. “This is pretty crazy. There’s no other people around that do it to this caliber.”
Callison said all of his and his wife’s children, ranging in age from 3 to 12, enjoy all the traditional things about egg hunts.
“Even my 12-year-old,” he said. “She’s still giddy about it.”
Brenna Audet and Zac Hall, who live near the border of Killeen and Harker Heights, were astounded when they learned of the number of eggs the church provided and even remarked how surprised they were to see so many people.
That said, the couple was grateful for the church for hosting the event.
“It’s a free event for the kids; it’s awesome,” Hall said. “That doesn’t happen all the time.”
The couple brought their two children, ages 4 and 2, to collect eggs, though their daughter seemed more interested in just the candy.
“She just grabbed candy off the ground,” Audet said of their daughter.
Hall added: “She grabbed all the stepped-on ones that were already open.”
Along with having the Easter egg hunts on different ball fields, various vendors and food trucks lined the parking lot, and other activities such as bounce houses, face painting and bean bag toss were available on another field.
