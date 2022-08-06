HARKER HEIGHTS — All members of the Harker Heights City Council, city administrators and department heads were in attendance Friday morning at their annual budget retreat, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.

The agenda included the presentation of information about special revenue funds, proprietary funds, the fixed asset fund, capital projects fund, the coronavirus fund, debt service fund, general fund, the fee schedule and a tax rate discussion.

