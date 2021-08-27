HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and the five members of the City Council met Friday for their annual budget retreat in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library. Members of the city administrative staff, including department heads and support personnel, also attended.
Smith told the Herald at the end of the three-hour meeting, “We had excellent participation today with the city manager and department heads doing a great job crafting the budget and our finance director presenting it to us.
“We have a good plan going forward and we’ll be publishing what the process is and are looking forward to September 14 when we have a public hearing and adopt the tax rate.”
Finance Director Ayesha Lealilee presented the council with a proposed tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation plus a Fiscal Year 2022 Budget including (all funds) total revenues of $55,169,700 and total expenditures of $64,642,000.
“The council can decide to go lower than the 65.19 cents tax rate but not higher,” Lealilee said.
The topics covered on Friday were: An explanation of each individual fund led by Lealilee, a waste management presentation by Public Works Director Mark Hyde, information on the tax rate, the fee schedule and a time for the council to share remarks.
Concerning the difference between revenues and expenditures, Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “The key to remember is that this is not deficit spending.
We’re still working on projects so there are dollars still in our bank but we’re finishing those projects and it looks like we’re spending more than we brought in when, in fact, we’re not. We have a balanced budget that uses funds that were either borrowed or saved from previous years that have been moved to this year.”
Public hearings on the budget are scheduled for the Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 City Council meetings. Adoption of the tax rate is also scheduled for Sept. 14.
