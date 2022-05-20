Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a nightclub early Friday morning.
The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the fire at Club Krush, 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., at 3:43 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Harker Heights news release.
Two fire engines and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene by HHFD, and one fire truck came from KFD. No injuries were reported.
Upon arrival of a Harker Heights battalion chief, smoke was seen coming from the west end of the building. Harker Heights and Killeen FD units were able to make entry to the building and bring the fire under control quickly, the release stated.
The building was empty at the time of the fire, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation by the Harker Height’s Fire Marshall’s Office, according to the release.
Club Krush has been the scene of several shootings, including a homicide in 2020.
Fort Hood has placed the club off-limits to soldiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.