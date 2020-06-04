An open casting call is being held from noon to 6 p.m. on June 13 and 14 at Cup of Joe Coffee Shop in Harker Heights.
The event is for a movie being created in Central Texas and around 10 roles need to be filled, according to the event on Facebook.
The movie is about the rise of a local hip hop artist and his struggle and passion for music, according to the Facebook post.
The coffee shop is at 600 Indian Trail.
