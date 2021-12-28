Harker Heights Police Department is partnering up with the new Black Rifle Coffee Company, at 325 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, on Jan. 6 to host Coffee with a cop from 2 to 4 p.m.
Officers will have information on recruitment, Citizens Police Academy and other programs offered by HHPD.
