Once again, the Harker Heights Concert Band brought the audience to their feet as they played selections from contemporary creators.
Conductor Randy Kelley led the afternoon’s concert with “Fanfare Forza” by Brian Balmages, which was a great way to start the afternoon of music.
The band’s second selection was prefaced by Announcer Eric Reynolds who asked the audience to “see” the gentle breezes blowing across open spaces as the music moved up in energy, much like the wind as it races across the landscape.
“That one was really good,” said eight-year-old Gilly Martin. “I like the loud horns.” Martin had come to the concert with his grandparents Mark and Sara Ford of Killeen.
“We enjoy the electricity a concert band produces,” Sara Ford said. “It’s something we want to expose our grandson to at this age. He loves it.”
The third selection was the world premiere of Fortitude by Ken C. Wood. Wood plays the euphonium and this concert march debuted at Sunday’s performance. The audience rose to their feet following the final stanza.
Other selections included “One Life Beautiful by Julie Giroux, “Dance of the Imp” by David Samuel, “Backstage Pass” by Brian Balmages and “The Klaxon” by Henry Fillmore.
The Heights Concert Band was founded in 1978 by its conductor, Carlton R. Morris. Since that time the band has enjoyed a reputation for presenting highly entertaining programs. A typical program includes military marches, overtures, Broadway show tunes, solos, trios and popular songs.
Through the years, this concert band has included many prominent soloists and conductors. There are veterans, music directors and some current and retired educators.
According to Sunday’s program, the rich mixture of experience and background, the combination of student, adult, military and civilian personnel, plus uncommon dedication make the Heights Concert Band a unique organization.
