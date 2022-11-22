Heights marijuana ordinance

Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson presented his legal opinion to council Tuesday night on why he was advising council members to repeal the city's new marijuana decriminalization ordinance passed by voters Nov. 8.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council relegated its new marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the ashtray Tuesday night, repealing a measure passed by a solid majority of the voters in the city’s Nov. 8 election.

Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmen Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted for repeal while Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only dissenting vote to keep the ordinance in a 4-1 vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.