Heights marijuana ordinance

Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson presented his legal opinion to council Tuesday night on why he was advising council members to repeal the city's new marijuana decriminalization ordinance passed by voters Nov. 8.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council relegated its new marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the ashtray Tuesday night, repealing a measure passed by a solid majority of the voters in the city’s Nov. 8 election.

Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmen Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted for repeal while Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only dissenting vote to keep the ordinance in a 4-1 vote.

(6) comments

clifhaley

[Looks around confused]...I thought this was a democracy...?

Wtf

Over turning people's votes is wrong & clearly an act of tyranny. We the people made our decision. Either way I'll be in Killeen smoking marijuana.

TexasChrisC

If you think that supporting Marijuana decriminalization is being a "proponent of drug abuse" you have a poor understanding of the legal issue, the social context, the political ramifications, and logic. Either that, or you are being disingenuous about your reasons for opposing the will of the voters.

City council members mostly get by earning a majority of low information voters in low-turnout elections. Striking down a ballot measure that was popular with a majority of voters, not to mention the non-voting constituency, is a great way to shoot yourself in the political foot. Hopefully they can be replaced with people who are interested in democracy and good governance.

don76550

Harker Heights make the correct decision. Killeen should do the same, but I doubt they will as we have too many proponents of drug abuse on the counsil . Naturally the proponents of illegal drugs came out from their liberal rocks in Austin to cheer for illicit drug use.

Wtf

Harker Heights is making a BS decision. Most people want it & voted for it. The majority rule. Got a problem with it? You're probably an abusive drunk.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

HH is now in compliance with federal and state laws in regard to decriminalizing whacky weed.

...

...

Will the overlords ruling KILLeen follow suit?

...

...

[huh][huh][huh]

