HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to set the preliminary property tax rate at 52.50 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2024 — a 5.5-cent decrease from the current rate.
The city will have a public hearing on the tax rate on Sept. 12.
The decision to set the preliminary rate at 52.50 cents came a week after the city was poised to set a rate of 51.40 cents but postponed the agenda item because the city had just received the final figures from the Bell County Tax Appraisal District earlier that day and hadn’t had time to analyze the numbers, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Three residents went before the council Tuesday to appeal to the members to stick to the council’s original plan to set a 51.40-cent preliminary rate — acknowledging the city’s considerable unfunded mandates but also urging council members to avoid the temptation to raise the preliminary rate.
Under the new BellCAD figures, the no-new revenue rate would be 51.34 cents. That is the rate that would raise the same amount of tax revenue on property that existed last year as what is currently being charged.
The voter approval rate would be 53.64 cents, which reflects a 3.5% revenue increase over the current tax year, the maximum allowed by law without voter approval.
The voter-approved rate (adjusted) would be 56.99 cents and reflects the 3.5% increase in revenue, plus a Tax Increment Rate, which is a three-year rolling sum of the difference between the city’s adopted rate and the voter-approved rate.
The preliminary rate of 52.50 adopted Tuesday falls almost exactly between the no-new-revenue rate and the voter-approval rate and would raise about $320,000 more than the 51.40 rate and $687,000 more than the no-new-revenue rate of 51.34.
According to figures provided by Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, for an average homestead of $287,192, the proposed rate would result in a 1.5% tax increase, or about $21.82 annually.
Before the vote, Councilman Tony Canterino said he had someone run the numbers on his homestead taxes, and under the proposed rate, his taxes would decrease by $574 next year.
He asserted that the majority of people with a homestead would pay less in taxes under the new rate.
Overall, the proposed tax rate will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $649,207 or 4.6%, and of that amount $332,274 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
General Fund revenue based on the proposed rate is $11,653,700.
Debt Service Fund revenue is put at $3,117,400.
Total property tax revenue is projected at $14,771,100.
After the vote to approve the preliminary rate, Mayor Michael Blomquist noted that the rate was the lowest of any like city in Bell County, with the closest being Belton at 54 cents per $100.
Killeen, Temple and Copperas Cove all have property tax rates of 61 cents or higher.
Blomquist held also up a chart showing how the city had reduced its tax rate for three consecutive years.
Now that the preliminary rate has been set, it can be reduced before its final adoption, but by law it cannot be increased.
The Sept. 12 public hearing will be the last opportunity for residents to comment on the proposed rate before a final vote is taken.
(1) comment
Good win for the taxpayers. City chose not to use Tax Increment Rate and from this, most homeowners will see city taxes stay steady or very slightly increase. With the tax rate being cut 9.5% and the average homestead increasing in value by 12% (but many capped out at 10% year to year), this was a smart choice for Citizens and City alike.
