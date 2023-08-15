HH tax rate

The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to set the preliminary property tax rate at 52.50 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2024 — a 5.5-cent decrease from the current rate.

The city will have a public hearing on the tax rate on Sept. 12.

Scot

Good win for the taxpayers. City chose not to use Tax Increment Rate and from this, most homeowners will see city taxes stay steady or very slightly increase. With the tax rate being cut 9.5% and the average homestead increasing in value by 12% (but many capped out at 10% year to year), this was a smart choice for Citizens and City alike.

