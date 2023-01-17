At the conclusion of the Harker Heights City Council’s regular business Tuesday, Councilman Michael Blomquist announced he was stepping down from his Place 2 council seat to run for mayor in the May election.
“I am honored to announce my candidacy to be your next mayor of Harker Heights,” Blomquist said. “Therefore, I will resign my seat as per the Texas Constitution but will remain in a ‘holdover capacity’ as a councilman until the next general election.”
Blomquist retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years as a lieutenant colonel and said he was not done with his service to his country.
“I continued my calling of service, but this time for my local city, Harker Heights,” Blomquist said. “It has been a true honor and blessing to have been elected by the great citizens of Harker Heights, not once, but twice, to be a two-term council member.”
Blomquist was first elected to his council seat in 2018 and was reelected in 2021. He has one year remaining on his current term.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer Smith, has served two consecutive three-year terms and is ineligible to seek another term, per the city charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.