Lynda Nash, an incumbent city council member in Harker Heights, is officially launching her reelection campaign this weekend, according to a news release.
Nash, who sits in the Place 4 seat of the Harker Heights City Council, will hold the event at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., in Harker Heights from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
