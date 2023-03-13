Harker Heights officials are declining to release police body-camera footage of a shooting in which an officer killed a man allegedly coming at the officer with a knife.
The shooting happened on Feb. 21 near Indian Trail and Beeline Lane.
Heights police say Temple resident Joe Michael Goss, 45, was armed with a knife and was approaching the officer following a car chase when the officer fatally shot Goss. Following the incident, the Herald asked Harker Heights officials for body-cam footage of the shooting. Last week, a law firm representing Harker Heights responded.
Citing Texas occupation codes, “a recording created with a body worn camera and documenting an incident that involves the use of deadly force by a peace officer ... may not be deleted, destroyed, or released to the public until all criminal matters have been finally adjudicated,” according to a letter to the Texas Attorney General’s Office from Haley and Olson, the Waco-based firm representing Harker Heights.
In the letter to the attorney general, the law firm makes its case on why Heights does not want to release the video.
“Because there is pending investigation by the Texas Rangers Division, as well as an administrative investigation into an incident that involves the use of deadly force by a peace officer, the recordings created with the body worn camera should not be released until these investigations have concluded.”
Furthermore, the body worn camera shows the “conduct and statements by the subject” along with “interviews with witnesses and other matters, the release of which would interfere with the investigation and of this matter,” according to the law firm’s letter.
The state code cited by the law firm also states this: "A law enforcement agency may release to the public a recording ... if the law enforcement agency determines that the release furthers a law enforcement purpose."
Background
About 1 a.m. on Feb. 21, the officer “initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard,” according to the news release from Harker Heights Police Department. The man was initially pulled over but left the scene and the officer pursued.
“The suspect lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline,” police said in the release.
The man had a knife and advanced toward the officer “in a threatening manner,” resulting in the officer firing his weapon, according to the release. Investigations of shootings involving officers resulting in death usually take months or longer to complete.
In the days after the shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard, a spokesman for the Texas Rangers, said he was unable to estimate how long the Harker Heights investigation may take.
“These investigations tend to take a while,” he said.
Another Case
While Harker Heights officials are declining to release the video, police sometimes do release body-cam footage even while investigations are in progress.
That’s what happened in a high-profile case in Killeen in 2021.
The Killeen Police Department apparently had no qualms with Texas codes when it released body-cam footage nine days after a local man was shot and killed by a Killeen police officer during a mental-health call on Jan. 10 that year.
Patrick Warren Sr., a 52-year-old Black man who did not have a weapon, was fatally shot by Officer Reynaldo Contreras after being shocked with a stun gun in response to a mental-health call from the family. After the shooting, family and community members called for the officer to be arrested and charged in the death.
The dramatic video, released to media and shared by KPD on social media, showed Warren aggressively approaching the officer in Warren’s front yard before the officer fired multiple shots, hitting Warren in the chest.
The video was released on Jan. 19, 2021, while the Texas Rangers investigation into it was ongoing. KPD also hosted a news conference that day, detailing everything shown in the video.
When police don’t voluntarily release body-cam footage, it can be difficult for the public or media outlets to acquire it, experts say.
“In Texas, the statute that governs police officers’ body-worn camera footage vests police departments with complete discretion as to whether or not release it, and it’s not subject to review by the attorney general or the courts,” said media law attorney Paul Watler in a previous Herald article. He has been a board member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas for more than 30 years. “They don’t necessarily have to give a reason.”
“What often happens is that the more controversial an incident is, police are more likely to withhold the body camera video, at least for some period of time,” Watler said. “There is an exception: It seems police don’t have a problem releasing body camera video when they believe it exonerates officers or proves that officers were justified in the actions they took.”
On Monday, the Herald asked Harker Heights officials if they could release a part of the body-cam footage to not show witnesses. However, it seems Harker Heights is unwilling to budge on the issue.
“Under the legal advice from our City Attorney, we will await the Tx Attorney General’s opinion from the March 7, 2023 memo, since this is a pending investigation by the Texas Rangers Division,” according to an email response from Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.