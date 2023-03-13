OIS Heights

Police tape clings to a pole near Indian Trail in Harker Heights where an officer involved shooting occurred on Feb. 21. A Harker Heights police officer killed Joe Michael Goss, 45, in the incident. Heights officials declined to release video of the incident and have not named the officer who killed Goss.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Editor's Note

The Herald is celebrating Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities, which runs from March 12-18. Watch for other Sunshine Week articles throughout the week.

Harker Heights officials are declining to release police body-camera footage of a shooting in which an officer killed a man allegedly coming at the officer with a knife.

The shooting happened on Feb. 21 near Indian Trail and Beeline Lane.

Sunshine Week

