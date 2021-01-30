Michael Moore, of Waxahatchie, will likely never forget the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s inaugural Disc Golf Tournament held Saturday at Purser Family Park.
On the fourth hole, after telling the Herald he had never made a hole-in-one, the Prodigy Disc-sponsored disc golfer landed his first ever hole-in-one as his buddies cheered him on in the background.
“I can’t believe that happened,” Moore said.
Moore finished as the tournament’s overall winner, completing the course in 45 throws. He won a Dynamic Disc backpack, donated by the City of Harker Heights, and a Raising Canes gift basket.
Thirty-nine people turned out to compete on a windy Saturday morning in Harker Heights, one traveled from as far as Arizona to play in the tournament.
Disc golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target -- a metal basket. The sport is similar to traditional golf in that each disc golfer must complete all 9 or 18 holes in as few throws as possible. The Purser Family Park disc golf course features 18 holes.
“It is what it sounds like: golf, but just played with discs,” said Darrien Nicholas, recreation coordinator for the Harker Height’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s an alternative sport, something different that people can come out and play, and it’s not as expensive as golf.”
There will be more Harker Heights disc golf tournaments in the future.
“This is our first one we’ve ever done, and it’s been a great turnout so far, so we do plan on hosting more.” said Jonathan Hanson, Harker Heights recreation superintendent. “It’s definitely something that we will revisit now that we know people really want this in the community.”
Disc golfers played for a chance to win several prizes including disc sets, disc golf bags, and gift baskets.
Discraft-sponsored disc golfer George Castillo, of Belton, said he picked up the sport ten years ago, and stuck with it, because of the mental and physical health benefits of the sport.
“The game helps with my stress,” Castillo said. “It’s nice to come play in an open field, it’s the best. It’s better to be here than sitting down on the couch. We just need more courses like this.”
Stormy Ulmer was the tournament’s female champion, finishing the course in 58 throws; while Ayden Boynton won the tournament’s youth division, finishing in 68 throws. Both players received disc backpacks donated by the City of Harker Heights.
