Fall prevention

Patrick Figueiredo, doctor of physical therapy and owner of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers of Harker Heights, is leading an interactive presentation on fall prevention at the Harker Heights Recreation Center Friday afternoon.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers of Harker Heights held an interactive presentation on fall prevention at the Harker Heights Recreation Center Friday afternoon.

Falls can happen in an instant and change the lives of seniors and their families forever.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.