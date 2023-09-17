HARKER HEIGHTS — The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers of Harker Heights held an interactive presentation on fall prevention at the Harker Heights Recreation Center Friday afternoon.
Falls can happen in an instant and change the lives of seniors and their families forever.
“Every eleven seconds, a senior is admitted to the ER due to unintentional falls,” said Patrick Figueiredo, doctor of physical therapy and owner of FYZICAL Harker Heights. “These are some scary numbers, and we just want everyone to be aware of it.”
Figueiredo gave the roughly 20 attending older adults tips and tricks on preventing falls and staying active, including clearing the floor of clutter, age-appropriate exercising, regular eye- and hearing check-ups, and reviewing one’s medications for possible side effects.
FYZICAL Harker Heights is located at 200 Millers Crossing, Suite 102 in Harker Heights. To learn more about fall prevention, schedule an evaluation or visit for a personalized exercise plan, call 254-362-2980.
