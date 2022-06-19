2022 marks the sixth year the Harker Heights Event Center was the place to be on Sunday for Juneteenth. The bonus — a Father’s Day Celebration as well. Organizers brought in vendors who displayed their wares in crafts, jewelry, beauty items, home improvement, clothing, gifts and food. A bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, games and craft tables were covered with materials to paint, decorate, craft and create. The stage was hoppin’ with entertainment from singers and rappers, dance teams and a party atmosphere for the more than 5,000 who enjoyed the free event.
The star of the celebration was an “historical experience” set up near the stage by members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Kimberly Robinson of Elemental Wisdom 72. The panoramic displays included images and back-grounds of many solders who served the Confederacy during the Civil War as Buffalo Soldiers. Congress authorized the formation of six “colored” U.S. Army regiments with Gen. Phillip Sheridan at the helm. Buffalo Soldiers were the backbone of the military in the southern regions of the U.S. The regiment was charged with protecting the stage and mail routes, building and maintaining forts, establishing law and order in a vast area full of outlaws, Mexican revolutionaries and raiding Indian tribes.
Another display held images portraying 10 days in Black history that changed the nation. Robinson displayed three ancestral altars designed to honor the spirit of the Underground Railroad with photos of Harriet Tubman and John Brown, both of whom were instrumental in the formation and continuation of the UGRR. Another table included masks, images and replicas of the seven stars. According to history, the “drinking gourd” — a constellation of seven stars also known as the “big dipper” — is always in the Northern sky. For slaves in the South, the night sky held meaning and promise. If the slaves could read the clues in those stars they could find their way, via the Underground Railroad, to the north and freedom.
“Juneteenth represents, to the Black community, a combination of Independence Day, a family reunion and a time to pass along history to the young people,” said Robinson.
Labeled a success by Event Coordinator Carolyn Brown, the Juneteenth celebration Sunday paid homage to the best and the worst of life as an African American in Texas.
