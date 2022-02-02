The city of Harker Heights announced the closure of city offices Thursday in anticipation of Winter Storm Landon.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to potential freezing weather conditions, the City of Harker Heights will close all municipal facilities on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said in a news release Wednesday. “Emergency services will operate without interruption and city offices are expected to reopen Friday, February 4, 2022.”
Trash collection will be postponed Thursday, Bark said.
“Anticipated road conditions will not allow for safe collection of residential and commercial trash, so all collections have been cancelled for Thursday, February 3rd,” he said. “Waste Management has stated that all routes will run one day behind.”
If issues arise Bark asked residents to contact the following emergency contacts.
- Police and Fire: 911
- Water: 254-681-6779
- Waste Water: 254-702-4893
Updates on municipal closings, trash routes, and weather conditions can be found on the city’s webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.