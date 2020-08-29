HARKER HEIGHTS — The City of Harker Heights Activities Center Farmers Market drew a good crowd Saturday despite the 102-degree August weather.
At the market site in front oft Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, vendors from around the area sold their goods, food and handcrafted items as visitors strolled among the booths.
The 2020 Harker Heights Farmers Market Season began June 28 with a grand opening that featured various items for sale from 19 vendors.
Sarah Gibbs, activities coordinator for the City of Harker Heights, said on that date, “The starting date was postponed because of COVID-19 but all of our vendors are glad to be back. We have a few new vendors as well as those returning from past years. We’re glad to see familiar faces and regular market-goers.”
Several precautions were taken to make the market a safe place. All vendors wore masks and the customers were highly encouraged to do the same, but not all of them heeded the suggestion. Even hand-washing stations were available at each entrance.
Vendors were spaced at least six feet apart and customers were asked to maintain social distancing.
Jennifer Walters of JenX, was selling a variety of popular culture items Saturday and said she usually sells at Comic Con.
“I sell my artwork, printed out materials on masks and my mother and me do handmade dolls,” she said. “My aunt does the keychains and jewelry.”
Walters sells items themed around Marvel Comics, Japanese anime, and Pokémon.
“My most popular items used to be the dolls or my handmade paintings,” Walters said, “The most popular item now is the masks and anyone can find me on my Facebook at JenX28Art, my instagram at JenXComics29.”
Kristen Llerena, owner of Tropiks Collection, was selling a variety bath and body products.
“I sell naturally handcrafted products,” she said, “We usually go to the luxury end so everything here is made with the best oils, butters, and I make it myself.”
Llerena said controlling what goes in her products is the best part of making them.
“There is no chemicals, parabens and I avoid plastics in my products,” she said, “I make soaps, body and lip scrubs, lotion bars. I also do kits and I am actually working on my Halloween kit that will launch pretty soon.”
Llerena said she does wholesale of her products, party favors, and events.
“Tropiks likes to cater to the body and to everyone,” she said. “You can visit our Facebook and Twitter @Tropiks Collection.”
The Farmers Market will run until Oct. 31 every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
