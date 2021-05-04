Those looking for the Harker Heights Farmers Market on Saturday will have to travel a little further up the road. The event that is held every Saturday for six months will now be at the parking lot of City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
It will begin Saturday and run through Oct. 30. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to noon.
Activities Center Coordinator Sarah Gibbs told the Herald in March that for the past seven years, the farmers market had been located in the parking lot of Seton Medical Center. Prior to that, it had been held at various parks in the city.
“We are deeply appreciative to Seton Medical Center for allowing us to use the space in front of their building for the past seven years,” Gibbs said in March. “We’re looking forward to moving to our new home at City Hall.”
The farmers market will offer honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, hand crafted items, and a variety of other treats, the city said in a news release.
Anyone interested in being a vendor can apply through Oct. 15. For more information, call 254-953-5493 or visit us at bit.ly/heightsfarmersmarket.
